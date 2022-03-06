Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $131.32 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

