Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $871,000 in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,221 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $90.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.