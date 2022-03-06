Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of RadNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after buying an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,331,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $816,500 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

