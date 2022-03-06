Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

