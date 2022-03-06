Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 645.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

