Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.
Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,880,000.
About Voya Financial (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.
