Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Voya Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $804,624,000 after purchasing an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,880,000.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.