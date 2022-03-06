Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VRM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,279,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $399.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Vroom has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

