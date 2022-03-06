W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $90.09 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $70.63 and a one year high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.