Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 308,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $42,821,520.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

