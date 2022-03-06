Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 10.9%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 987 ($13.24) and last traded at GBX 987 ($13.24). Approximately 523,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 476,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.87).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.60) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,299.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.65.

In other news, insider Anders Romberg sold 341,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($19.09), for a total transaction of £4,859,360.01 ($6,520,005.38).

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

