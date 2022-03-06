WAX Market Capitalization Hits $575.73 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $575.73 million and $24.77 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,862,406,485 coins and its circulating supply is 1,964,124,573 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

