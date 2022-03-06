Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,185,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 244.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.01. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $48.60 and a 52 week high of $109.33.

