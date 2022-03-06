Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.43. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,231.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,007,790 shares of company stock valued at $25,169,204 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,382,000 after purchasing an additional 171,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,795,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

