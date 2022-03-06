Wedbush Comments on ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for ExlService’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

