Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.62. 4,402,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,792,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

