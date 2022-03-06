Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $62,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $45.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. 3,046,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,648. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,310.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

