Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Update

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the January 31st total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Weidai in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weidai by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Weidai stock remained flat at $$1.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,579. Weidai has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

Weidai Ltd. engages in the provision of auto-backed financing solutions. It transforms used automobiles, a type of no-standard collateral into investable assets to provide accessible credit for small and micro enterprises, and connects the borrowers with institutional funding partners through its platform.

