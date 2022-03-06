Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.35% of CoreCivic worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.