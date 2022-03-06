Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,630 shares of company stock worth $1,568,670. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

