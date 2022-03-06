Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.16 Million Stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,044 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.64% of CBTX worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CBTX by 218.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBTX by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBTX by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBTX by 1.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of CBTX opened at $30.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. CBTX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.33). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $34.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

