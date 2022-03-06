Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J opened at $127.96 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

J has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

