Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,481 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $585,999. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $39.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

