Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 154,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Sterling Check at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $23,413,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $19,567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter valued at $18,172,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38. Sterling Check Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

