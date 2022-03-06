Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSTG. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.75.

PSTG stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after buying an additional 3,697,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after buying an additional 2,100,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 855.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,269,195 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,326.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after buying an additional 1,186,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

