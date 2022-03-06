Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $84.16

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.16 and last traded at $84.26, with a volume of 51448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

