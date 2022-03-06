Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 1,033,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

