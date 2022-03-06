Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 1,576,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $241,285,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $51,575,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,075,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,191,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 884,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at about $18,058,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

