Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
UP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.84.
Shares of Wheels Up Experience stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 1,576,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,531. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.