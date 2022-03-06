Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 343,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 182,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

WLL stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 2.50.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

