WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce $173.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.70 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In other news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $42,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $787,420 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in WideOpenWest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOW traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 429,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,670. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

