Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Acquires 848 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $6,128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $19.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

