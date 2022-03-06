William Blair Weighs in on Sterling Check Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Sterling Check in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. William Blair also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,914,000 after acquiring an additional 758,542 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.