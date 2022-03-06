William D. Pruitt Sells 3,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $365,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVEE stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its 200-day moving average is $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 1,005,407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVEE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

