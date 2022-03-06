WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of WSC opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,714 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $48,914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

