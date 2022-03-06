Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. CL King raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 488,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $58.34 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 14.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 19.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.