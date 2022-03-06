Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 83.3% in February

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.03. Woolworths has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

