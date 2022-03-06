Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,864 shares of company stock worth $109,911,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $240.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.90 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,669.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

