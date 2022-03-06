Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.
Shares of WKHS opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
About Workhorse Group (Get Rating)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.