Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

