Wrapped Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.36 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.36 billion and $154.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $38,875.11 or 0.99977368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002082 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013121 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00271058 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,577 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

