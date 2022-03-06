W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $5.78 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $822.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 153,728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 95.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About W&T Offshore (Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.