Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of XELB opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.38. Xcel Brands has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

