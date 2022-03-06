Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) is McGuire Investment Group LLC’s Largest Position

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,056 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 6.2% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Xilinx worth $37,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.