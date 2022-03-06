Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,166 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Xunlei worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,510.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of XNET opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Xunlei from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Xunlei Profile (Get Rating)

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.