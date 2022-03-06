Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 45040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Get Yatsen alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $586.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 16,031.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 40,451,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 1,069.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,510,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354,866 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 21,336.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,365 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 90.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,737,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.