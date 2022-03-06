Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 45040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $586.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -1.39.
About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)
Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yatsen (YSG)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.