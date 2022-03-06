yAxis (YAXIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371,378.27

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $371,378.27 and $6,524.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.94 or 0.06748877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.42 or 1.00141903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00048141 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yAxis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

