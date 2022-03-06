YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.820-$2.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.

YETI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. YETI has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

