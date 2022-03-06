Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,355.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,355 ($18.18) and last traded at GBX 1,355 ($18.18), with a volume of 3742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,522.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,528.45. The firm has a market cap of £795.29 million and a P/E ratio of 906.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.