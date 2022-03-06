Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.61 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $14.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.32 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.69. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 586,456 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 59,845 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Arbutus Biopharma (Get Rating)
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
