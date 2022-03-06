Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARBK. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,340,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

ARBK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,248. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44.

About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.