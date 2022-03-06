Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
ARBK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,248. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.
