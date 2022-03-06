Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Cardinal Health also posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.00. 2,464,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,079. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

