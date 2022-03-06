Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.97 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $139.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $150.44 million, with estimates ranging from $147.18 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

CARE traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,312. The stock has a market cap of $429.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.15. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 15.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carter Bankshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.